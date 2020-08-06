1 of 12
Hundreds of young Lebanese ditched drinks for brooms to sweep debris in the absence of a state-sponsored cleanup operation following a deadly blast. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital.
Image Credit: Reuters
Lebanese youth take part in a campaign to clean the damaged neighbourhood of Mar Mikhael.
Image Credit: AFP
Volunteers clean the streets following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon.
Image Credit: Reuters
People clean up after a massive explosion in Beirut.
Image Credit: AP
Volunteers clean the streets from the wreckage following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area.
Image Credit: Reuters
People clean up after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.
Image Credit: AP
People clean up after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.
Image Credit: AP
Lebanese activists take part in a campaign to clean the damaged neighbourhood of Mar Mikhael.
Image Credit: AFP
Volunteers clean the streets, following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon.
Image Credit: Reuters
Volunteers gather aid supplies to be distributed for those affected by Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon.
Image Credit: Reuters
Volunteers gather aid supplies to be distributed for those affected by Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon
Image Credit: Reuters
Volunteers gather aid supplies to be distributed for those affected by Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon
Image Credit: Reuters