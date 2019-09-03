The sibling tattoos won the hearts of many of his fans

Image Credit: Supplied

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, a football fanatic, often takes to Twitter to tweet about the sport, but on Monday he flaunted love for his sisters — Sonam and Rhea — by showcasing his bare back with their names inked on it.

Harshvardhan posted a black-and-white photo with focus on his bare back that has his sisters’ names inked on it.

He captioned it: “V taper”.

This isn’t the first time Harshvardhan has showed off the tattoos on social media. Many weeks ago, he had put the tattoos on display and won hearts of many.