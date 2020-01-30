Statement comes after a woman accused the choreographer of denying her work and abuse

Mumbai:Choreographer Ganesh Acharya during the poster launch of upcoming film "Gul Makai" in Mumbai on Sept 01,2017. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Dancer and choreographer Ganesh Acharya alleges senior dancer Saroj Khan of conspiring against him and harbouring corruption in the industry.

The statement came a day after a 33-year-old woman accused Acharya, who is also the General Secretary of Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association (IFTCA), of depriving her of work and demanding commission for getting her projects.

“This is the conspiracy against me to malign my image, there are people like Saroj Khan and her colleagues who are doing corruption in the industry. Their business has flopped as I have entered the association,” said Acharya.

“I will file a defamation case against Saroj Khan and her team who are defaming me and stooping so low to do that, they are doing this because their business has gone in vain they used to earn money sitting at home illegally and I am against it so will put all my efforts to fight against them,” he added.