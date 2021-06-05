Michele Morrone Image Credit: Instagram.com/iammichelemorroneofficial/

Michele Morrone, who became an overnight sensation after starring in the Netflix film ‘365 Days’, could be making his Bollywood debut in the near future, if sources are to be believed.

Morrone, who shot to fame after starring as Don Massimo in ‘365 Days’, playing the head of the Sicilian mafia who abducts a Polish woman and gives her a year to fall in love with him, is reportedly in talks with Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Productions to star in a Bollywood feature or a web series.

According to a report in Times of India, Morrone was approached by the Bollywood filmmaker’s team after the actor had expressed his interest in starring in an Indian project.

Michele Morrone, Italian Actor and Singer during an interview at the Pallazo Versace. Dubai. Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

“Michele Morrone was all anyone was talking about in 2020. Considering his popularity in the country, Karan Johar reached out to Michele and his team. He is in talks to sign Michele up for a Bollywood film or as part of Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of his production house,” a source told the Indian daily.

The Italian hunk has previously said in several interviews that he would be open to Bollywood if a “beautiful” script came his way.

A still from 365 Days Image Credit: Netflix

Morrone, who was in Dubai in July last year, told Gulf News at the time how he gave up acting in 2019 and was working as a gardener when the call came through to star in ‘365 Days’. “…I used to work up in the north in Italy as a gardener. My life completely changed in one year, just like that. I stopped acting for personal problems for two years. After my divorce from my wife, I’ve got so many personal problems, and I decided that the way of the art wasn’t my way so I just stopped it.