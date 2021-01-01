1 of 8
Singer Taylor Swift had a great 2020, in terms of releasing music. She dropped two surprise albums ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore’ that were instant hits. But she too wanted to bid goodbye to the year. The star posted a picture of herself in a bear outfit with a simple message: “bye 2020, it’s been weird.”
Image Credit: https://www.instagram.com/taylorswift/
Actress Naomi Watts was glad to kick 2020 to the curb and did so with a humourous post on Instagram. “Ok 2020, I’d like to politely ask you to... off now. You’ve made yourself known and I will more than remember you. In all seriousness...While I’m glad to see the back of you, I understand you’ll hang around for a little while longer. But I do appreciate your lessons. So thank you for those. That is not nothing. Wishing you all a happier and healthier 2021.”
Image Credit: https://www.instagram.com/naomiwatts/
‘Empire’ actress Taraji P Henson kept it positive in her ‘goodbye 2020’ message on Instagram: “WHEW, CHILE 2020 was SOMETHING to say the least!! All we can do is keep it pushing and look forward to a brand new slate, right!? I know that this year was A LOT, and it was really difficult for many. I just want you to know that as you see others people’s end-of-year reflections and accomplishments, you should still recognize and love yourself for surviving the damn thing!! BYE #2020”
Image Credit: Elijah Nouvelage/Invision/AP
Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham posted a compilation video of happy moments at fashion shows and with her family along with a caption that read: “Happy New Year!! And thank god it’s over! it’s been a very different year (and a very different Christmas) for so many of us but I’m still so grateful for all the memories we were able to make over the past year here’s to 2021! Kisses xx vb.”
Image Credit: REUTERS
Malaika Arora and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor welcomed the New Year together and posted a sweet picture on social media. “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new year ..... 2021 #eternallygrateful,” Arora wrote.
Image Credit: instagram.com/malaikaaroraofficial
Actress Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas greeted fans with New Year wishes and a selfie. “Let’s gooooo! Happy new year everyone! Can’t wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better,” she wrote. Chopra is currently shooting for ‘Text For You’ which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heugalonhan in the lead roles.
Image Credit: instagram.com/priyankachopra
After returning to her Mumbai home from Manali, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Friday hosted a New Year party for the team of her upcoming movie ‘Dhaakad’. “Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, whole team is working tirelessly even through the holiday season. Feels so good to be back home. P.S looking at you 2021 be good,” she wrote. Earlier, Ranaut flaunted her shoe collection on social media and said she wished to enter 2021 like a ‘Queen’.
Image Credit: https://twitter.com/KanganaTeam
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan said he didn’t have a resolution for the new year. “Seems odd to be writing this after an entire year of 2020.. it was an odd year .. 2020 .. and the next could be odd too .. but in the better sense than the previous .. and just the feel of 1.1.’21 .. has a certain ring about it .. a ring that provokes attention and perhaps tidings of the refreshed year,” the actor blogged. “No resolve or resolution .. what needs to be done is to be done .. and done with conviction and well .. routines shall not change , they are now guided by other external forces .. compassionate one hopes .. and in the throes of happiness and great care,” he added. The 78-year-old Bollywood star also wished “Peace love and harmony 2021” for his fans and followers on his Instagram account.
Image Credit: IANS