“Kartik got upset with the banner when they gave Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Yoddha’ to Shahid Kapoor. Although Shahid soon quit, they never approached Kartik for the role anyway. Also, since Kartik’s dates were not available for ‘Dostana 2’, Karan decided to go ahead and start ‘Mr. Lele’ with Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor from April. The moment Kartik got to know about this development; he informed the production house that the only dates available for ‘Dostana 2’ this year will be April onwards. Karan understood what Kartik was doing and quickly reprimanded him for the same. He was genuinely upset with Kartik as Janhvi had to pick between ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Mr. Lele’. The last we heard, Karan and Kartik are not speaking a word to each other,” said a source to Bollywood Hungama.