Kartik Aaryan
Bollywood actor Karthik Aaryan will no longer be a part of Karan Johar’s production ‘Dostana 2’ starring Janhvi Kapoor, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama.

Dostana 2 team

While Johar or Aaryan are yet to confirm the developments, industry sources believe that the two had a major fall-out and had creative differences. Another reason for Aaryan’s exit is attributed to his date issues.

“Kartik got upset with the banner when they gave Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Yoddha’ to Shahid Kapoor. Although Shahid soon quit, they never approached Kartik for the role anyway. Also, since Kartik’s dates were not available for ‘Dostana 2’, Karan decided to go ahead and start ‘Mr. Lele’ with Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor from April. The moment Kartik got to know about this development; he informed the production house that the only dates available for ‘Dostana 2’ this year will be April onwards. Karan understood what Kartik was doing and quickly reprimanded him for the same. He was genuinely upset with Kartik as Janhvi had to pick between ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Mr. Lele’. The last we heard, Karan and Kartik are not speaking a word to each other,” said a source to Bollywood Hungama.

Bollywood Christmas
On Christmas Day: Jhanvi Kapoor (right) with Kartik Aaryan (left) on the sets of Dostana 2. The duo take time out to cheer with their Santa caps even as the director wraps up the shoot

It’s yet to be known who will replace Aaryan in ‘Dostana 2’. Johar’s original ‘Dostana’ starring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham was hugely successful.