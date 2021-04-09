1 of 8
Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday shared glimpses of her getaway in Maldives as she viewed a gorgeous view of the sunset, clad in a monokini.
Image Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
2 of 8
The 'Gunjan Saxena' actor hopped on to Instagram and posted a carousel of pictures that see the star enjoying her time at the exotic location.
Image Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
3 of 8
The other photos are candid captures of the beautiful actor as the sun paints the sky red and a stunning picturesque view of the sky filled with the clouds presents a postcard-like scene.
Image Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
4 of 8
Kapoor tries a goofy look for a selfie.
Image Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
5 of 8
Kapoor is the latest in a stream of celebs to visit Maldives.
Image Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
6 of 8
Sunsets over calm, clear waters make for stunning insta-shots, Kapoor discovered.
Image Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
7 of 8
Kapoor and gang at their Maldives resort after some time in the water.
Image Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
8 of 8
Kapoor is all smiles as she enjoys her sojourn abroad.
Image Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor