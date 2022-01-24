Director Shakun Batra’s new relationship drama ‘Gehraiyaan’, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is not shying away from documenting the highs and incredible thrill of having a forbidden romance.

Their new song ‘Doobey’, which released on January 24, is turbo charged on emotions and features Padukone and Chaturvedi’s characters from the film indulging in a passionate, whirlwind courtship.

"Sometimes you gotta embrace the storm in your heart," wrote Padukone as she unveiled the new song.

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Gehraiyaan' Image Credit: YouTube

According to reports, ‘Doobey’ is composed by OAFF and Saveri and sung by Lothika Jha.

“Kabeer, Savera and our lyricist Kausar, have all done a phenomenal job at bringing in the youthful essence yet keeping the intrigue intact. And Lothika’s vocals add the right amount of freshness and intensity to the song,” said Ankur Tewari in a report in IANS.

OAFF calls it his career-defining album.

“With ‘Doobey’, we wanted to recreate the feeling of freefalling; the heady rush of a new relationship, of being in love. Gehraiyaan truly a special album for each of us and we’re really hoping the audience enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

‘Gehraiyaan’ film also features veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in crucial roles and will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

The film explores the themes of love, infidelity, and forbidden affairs. Due to the nature of its subject, an intimacy director was on call to ensure the smooth filming of those complicated scenes.

Deepika Padukone in the poster for 'Gehraiyaan' Image Credit: instagram.com/deepikapadukone/

“You have to create an environment where actors feel confident, where you have thought everything and done prep as much as you do for a song or action sequence,” said director Shakun Batra to PTI.