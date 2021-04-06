Popular Indian stand-up comic Kunal Kamra and his family have tested positive for COVID-19.
While Kamra, 32, is under home quarantine, his aged parents have been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure.
“My parents are COVID positive and they’re in a hospital near by. I’m COVID positive quarantined at home ... I’ve spoken to everyone who I was in contact with,” tweeted Kamra.
He also urged his fans to take the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping India seriously.
“Me and my family will be fine soon. Please take the second wave very seriously and be super careful,” he added.
Kamra became notorious for heckling Indian TV host and anchor Arnab Goswami on board a flight. Subsequently, he was banned by the airline to fly.
The number of Bollywood stars infected with the coronavirus is rising steadily. A day earlier, actor Akshay Kumar was shifted to a hospital in Mumbai as a precautionary measure after he tested positive.
Stars including Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Fathima Sana Shaikh had recently been diagnosed for COVID-19 and are recuperating.
Every talent, who has been felled by COVID-19, have urged their fans to exercise caution. Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, filmmakers are also making the tough call to postpone the release of their films in cinemas.
Today, news emerged that Kumar’s much-anticipated cop drama ‘Sooryavanshi’, directed by Rohit Shetty, has been postponed indefinitely. It was scheduled to release on April 30 amidst much fanfare.
On April 6, India reported 96,982 cases, a day after logging more than 100,000 cases for the first time.