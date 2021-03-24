Fardeen Khan is latest Bollywood actor to have a makeover as he stages a return to cinema

Fardeen Khan now and him two years ago Image Credit: Instagram.com/aalimhakim and PTI

Fardeen Khan is back in business and he has a new body to prove it.

The actor has just undergone a makeover with celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim and fans on social media can’t seem to get enough. According to reports, Khan reportedly lost 18kg to stage his comeback in Bollywood.

Khan grabbed headlines in December, looking visibly leaner while exiting casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra’s office. The latter confirmed that the actor was in talks to make a comeback in Bollywood.

In an interview with Times of India, Chhabra said that Khan was looking to stage a comeback: “We are exploring opportunities. He is back! Looking good.”

Apparently, the actor is exploring opportunities in films and web content.

Lately, several Bollywood stars have staged a comeback on web, with Sushmita Sen starring in ‘Aarya’, while Bobby Deol has also turned to the small screen with ‘Class of 83’ and ‘Aashram’.

The actor recently spoke to Bombay Times about his transformation. “Physical health can definitely affect your mental health. When you are a parent, keeping up with your kids becomes a challenge if you are not in the best of your shape,” he told the daily. “My daughter enjoys skating, cycling, and my son runs around in the park. As a father you want to go hiking with them, you want to introduce them to the sports you played. Now, that’s part of the job of being a parent. This made me realise the importance of being fit. When you work out you initially lose weight, but then there’s a point where it becomes stable, that’s a challenge to work harder and lose weight further. I am happy I was able to push myself and made working out a part of my routine.”

Who is Fardeen Khan?

Fardeen Khan Image Credit: AFP

Khan, who is the son of late actor Feroz Khan, made his film debut with 1998’s ‘Prem Aggan’. In 2001, he was arrested for buying cocaine from a peddler. He was finally granted conditional immunity from prosecution over a decade later.

He was last seen in the 2010 film, ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’, which starred Sushmita Sen and did not make any waves at the box office.

In 2016, the actor found himself in the headlines when pictures of him went viral and he was body shamed for his weight gain.

At the time, Khan hit back at trolls, tweeting: “Nt ashamed neither shamed. Nt offended. Nt depressed. Nt blind either. Happy?? Living d happiest chapter thus far. With lbs to show for it.”

Bollywood makeovers

Thalaivi Image Credit: Twitter.com/teamkangana

Khan’s makeover is the latest in a long line of celebrities to have undergone drastic transformations for their films. Kangana Ranaut is the latest who put on 20kg for her role in ‘Thalaivi’ and then lost it all when she shot ‘Dhaakad’.