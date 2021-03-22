1 of 9
Lakme Fashion Week is one if the most popular and known events in the fashion industry. Day Five of Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday saw Bollywood stars such as Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Aahana Kumra, Pooja Hegde, among others turn showstoppers and dazzle the ramp.
Image Credit: Insta/lakmefashionwk
Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde was the the showstopper for designer Varun Chakillam, looked stunning in a silver-sequenced lehenga.
Image Credit: Insta/lakmefashionwk
Bhagan Bhag actress and ex-Miss Universe Lara Dutta looked elegant and was seen walking the runway for designer Sanjukta, wearing a Assamese Mekhela Chador for the first time. “Wearing my first Mekhela Chador!! Such exquisiteness,” she wrote alongside an image of herself within the showstopper apparel with the designer.
Image Credit: Insta/lakmefashionwk
Designer Gazal Mishra returns to the platform with television heartthrob Aahana Kumra as her showstopper.
Image Credit: Insta/lakmefashionwk
One of the most stylish stars making a statement each time she steps out is none other than actor Hina Khan. Boss' Season 11 first runner-up Hina Khan was e seen walking the runway for Tatwamm by Abhishek and Vinita.
Image Credit: Insta/lakmefashionwk
Interestingly, on Saturday evening, she was also spotted at Manish Malhotra’s show where she flaunted his creation titled Nooraniyat, in a heavily embroidered lehenga with leaf motifs, featured a blouse with a square patterned design, and a deep-neck sleeves. Khan paired the look with a choker from the same designer’s jewellery collection.
Image Credit: insta/realhinakhan
The Fusion Edit by Taneira that showcased sari collections through a symphony called 'The Song of the Forest' was graced by the newly married actress Dia Mirza.
Image Credit: Insta/ lakmefashionwk
Producer, and director Divya Khosla Kumar graced the ramp with her presence.
Image Credit: Insta/lakmefashionwk
Ananya Panday was the showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021's grand finale. Fashion designer Ruchika Sachdeva closed the phygital FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week as she launched her collection 'Ready. Set. Play.', with the actress as the showstopper. Ananya, who is also the brand ambassador of Lakme, was seen sporting a vibrant pleated skirt with geometric prints and the full sleeved crop top.
Image Credit: Insta/ lakmefashionwk