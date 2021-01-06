Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Wednesday treated his fans to the first look of his upcoming second single ‘Casanova’.
The 30-year-old actor will be launching his second single after the success of his debut song ‘Unbelievable’, which he released in September 2020.
Shroff, who is already prepping for his upcoming action drama film ‘Ganapath’, wrote, “Excited to share the first look of my second single that I’ve sung and it’s your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again. Hope you guys like what’s coming #Casanova.”
Celebrity followers including Hrithik Roshan and thousands of fans liked the post within a few minutes of being posted. Rumoured girlfriend and actor Disha Patani also shared the clip on her Instagram story to show her excitement.
Shroff and Patani recently returned from their Maldives vacation together.
After his action-packed performance in ‘Baaghi 3’, the actor is all set to be seen in ‘Heropanti 2’.