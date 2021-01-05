1 of 14
Screenwriters Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma started a new chapter in life in the new year 2021 by getting married.
Image Credit: Instagram/kanika.d
Kanika shared the news on her verified Instagram account on Monday with photographs of their hands, clicked while performing wedding rituals.
Image Credit: Instagram/kanika.d
"Here is to #2021 #newbeginnings #himanshusharma," Kanika shared on Instagram.
Kanika and Himanshu got engaged in December last year and had shared photographs on social media.
On the work front, Kanika, who has penned films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Ra.One and Judgementall Hai Kya, has also written the Taapsee Pannu starrer forthcoming film Rashmi Rocket.
National award-winning writer Himanshu, who is known for films like the Tanu Weds Manu, Strangers, Zero and Raanjhanaa, has also written Atrangi Re, the forthcoming film starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur.
Himanshu was previously in a relationship with actress Swara Bhasker. The duo broke-up last year.
