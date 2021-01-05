1 of 7
The effervescent and down-to-earth Deepika Padukone turned 35 on January 5 and as expected, the Bollywood fraternity showered her with well wishes. The ‘Padmaavat’ actress started her Hindi film career in 2007’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan and has gone on to have a career filled with memorable roles and box office successes. She is even said to be one of the most highly paid actress in Bollywood.
Despite her immense fame, Padukone is still known for her amicable personality and lack of airs — and who better to testify to these qualities than her friends? On the occasion of her birthday, here’s a look at some of the stars who are closest to Padukone.
Young star Ananya Panday and Padukone are all set to feature in a movie together, and the 22-year-old hasn’t shied away from expressing her admiration for the seasoned actress. In an Instagram Story, Panday posted a picture embracing Padukone, along with the caption: “I love you Deepika Padukone aka the only person I hug.” On Panday’s birthday, Padukone gushed about the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress. “My Baby Girl... Words cannot describe the love I feel for you,” she wrote on Instagram. “And even though we’ve just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you’ve grown into! Wishing you good health, happiness, super stardom and truck loads of biscoff my love! I love you...”
The breakout star of ‘Gully Boy’, Siddhant Chaturvedi, is also part of the movie with Panday and Padukone. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor expressed his joy at working with Padukone. “She submits herself completely and makes the character believable. I am living out my dream in every possible way,” the actor said.
‘Raazi’ star Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to wish her friend, saying: “Happy Birthday DP! You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty & strength inside out! & here’s to many many more random adventures together... Love you!!!” Speaking of adventures! The two recently finished off with one adventure; they were both spotted on a New Year’s Eve trip with their significant others — Bhatt with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Padukone with husband Ranveer Singh — in Rajasthan.
Year after working together on hit films such as 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express', Shah Rukh Khan and Padukone are reportedly set to reunite for a new movie ‘Pathan’, also starring John Abraham. While not much is known about the movie, Bollywood has been abuzz with the news that they’re pairing up again after all this time. Their friendship and respect for each other was evident when Khan spoke to Gulf News in 2013. “She thinks of me as a friend now more than just a colleague... Also, I have always maintained that she made ‘Om Shanti Om’ happen. I should attribute 70 per cent of its success to her,” he said.
Taking about her co-star, Padukone said: “For me, Shah Rukh has always been the same charming, caring, protective and possessive friend. Somewhere down the line I know he feels responsible for me since he launched me. I will be forever grateful for that.”
