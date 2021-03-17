It’s official. It will be the battle of the brawn this Eid.
Bollywood actor John Abraham has advanced the release of his action film ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ by a day which means it will clash with superstar Salman Khan’s much-anticipated release ‘Radhe’. Earlier the makers of ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ had announced May 14 as its premiere date but it will now release on May 13.
According to reports, Abraham is keen to capitalise on the festive Eid weekend.
‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ is the sequel to the 2018 film, directed by Milap Zaveri. The second part will see Abraham in a double role and also stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Gautami Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Sahil Vaid and Anup Soni.
Khan’s ‘Radhe’ is billed as an action thriller directed by Prabhu Deva.
The film stars Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 13 and is expected to boost footfall in India theatres after the pandemic restrictions were lifted.