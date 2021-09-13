Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt Image Credit: Instagra,.com/anushkasharma, Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan, Instagram.com/aliabhatt

The women in Bollywood have had enough with newspapers in India inundated with headlines reporting on violent crimes against women.

Using their social media star power, with a combined fan following of millions, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu have all expressed their anger over the increase in such hate crimes. Actress Anushka Sharma, who is currently in Dubai with her husband Virat Kohli, also hit pause on her arrival posts to amplify a post that was shared by other leading ladies from Bollywood.

Alia Bhatt Image Credit: Instagram.com/aliabhatt

“[expletive] is going on? This is infuriating,” Bhatt wrote on Instagram Story, while sharing a post put up an Indian journalist lamenting the same while sharing the news of a 30-year-old who had succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in Mumbai after she was raped and brutalised with rods.

Anushka Sharma Image Credit: Instagram.com/anushkasharma

Sharma, who has been an advocate for women’s rights, also expressed her rage. “Enough man!! Give girls and women a safe environment! Is that asking for too much.”

Pannu was of similar mind. “News today...everyday...goes like this... coz she fought too much! That’s the price she paid for that, fighting for her life,” Pannu added.

Taapsee Pannu Image Credit: IANS

Even as Kapoor Khan shared the post on her Instagram story, Kalki Koechlin responded to the news with a suggestion of her own. Is there a way to make the accused the headline of such crimes? How old are they? What do they do? Do they have a record of past crimes? These are people who live amongst us, we need to bring them out into plain view,” she posted.

Kalki Koechlin Image Credit: IANS

Actress Bhumi Pednekar also shared her views on her Instagram Story. “As a woman living her dreams today, with a life full of aspirations, I feel sickened to the stomach that abuse against women has become an integral part of our society. Every day we wake up to multiple soul-crushing incidents. The crimes are getting more heinous and the numbers increasing. We need change. Enough is Enough,” she posted.

Bhum Pednekar Image Credit: Twitter

“Name them. Make them accountable to other men. Like women are made to do at every step,” suggested actress Mini Mathur.