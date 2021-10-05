Yami Gautam Image Credit: Twitter.com/yamigautam

While some lauded her brave move, others couldn’t understand the fuss as Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar shared some unfiltered images of herself on Twitter while revealing to fans that she suffers from a skin condition called Keratosis pilaris.

In a series of untouched images that Gautam Dhar released on social, the actress revealed her bare arms and legs that show a faint tell of bumpy skin.

For the uninitiated, Keratosis pilaris is a common, harmless skin condition that causes dry, rough patches and tiny bumps, often on the upper arms, thighs and cheeks, according to the Mayo Clinic. The bumps usually don’t hurt or itch and you can improve the appearance of the skin by regular moisturising and prescription creams.

According to Medscape, Keratosis pilaris affects nearly 50 to 80 per cent of all adolescents and approximately 40 per cent of adults. Simply put, Gautam Dhar isn’t alone but she is one of a handful of famous faces to have shared the news about her condition.

“Hello friends, I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it,” the actress posted on Twitter.

“Just let it be... (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself). For those who haven’t heard about this, it’s a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin. I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunty makes it out to be,” Gautam Dhar continued.

The actress further revealed that she developed this skin condition during her teenage years and there is still no cure for it. “I’ve dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly,” she continued.

“I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn’t feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful,” Gautam Dhar concluded.

Several of her fans took replied to her post, applauding her for her honesty. “Congratulations, not only to acknowledge it to yourself but to say it out loud. That needs a lot of GUTS. Bravo!! But hey, I still follow you and like your posts,” posted one Twitter user.

“It needs courage to speak, doesn’t matter what anyone says or thinks, you look gorgeous,” added another user.

“Its a common desease nothing to worry about it and good to accepted and facing it [sic],” reassured another.

Gautam Dhar was last seen in the film ‘Bhoot Police’, alongside Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Image Credit: instagram.com/yamigautam