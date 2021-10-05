1 of 7
Food, fashion, Expo 2020! There’s so much to do in Dubai that’s it’s a no-brainer when it comes heading here for the most epic holiday. Besides, it’s one of the safest destinations to travel to thanks to all the COVID-19 precautions that are in place. Here’s a look at some celebs making most of their trips in the fair city.
‘Ishq Hai’ actor Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin, who married on September 10, are in Dubai . Shortly after their arrival in Dubai, the newlyweds rushed to Instagram to share adorable images and videos.
The cute Pakistani star couple shared gorgeous photographs and videos of their "lunch date underwater" on Instagram.
Ahsan posted a lovely shot of himself with his better half, along with a touching remark. “Happy honeymoon baby! Love of my life. Life to my soul. I will love you forever!” he further said.
At a cinema in Dubai, Khan and Ahsan Ikram watched the latest James Bond film, ‘No Time to Die’. Ahsan uploaded the film's poster on Instagram with the remark "Bond... James Bond."
Earlier, the couple spent a few days in the Maldives. The ‘Lockdown’ actor recently shared a jumble of snaps from their beach hangout.
The actress is a frequent user of social media and one of the most popular celebrities. She recently hit the eight-million-follower mark on Instagram.
