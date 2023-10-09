Bollywood director Hansal Mehta's TV series 'Scoop' won in two categories at the 2023 Busan Film Festival's Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards.

Actor Karishma Tanna won the 'Best Lead Actress' award for 'Scoop' at the film festival.

She played the role of Jagruti Pathak, a journalist seeking justice in a politically volatile country in the web show.

Tanna expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm by saying, "I'm truly humbled and elated by this recognition at the Busan Film Festival. It has been an incredible journey bringing Jagruti Pathak to life in 'Scoop.' This award belongs to the entire team who worked tirelessly to make this project a reality."

The star wore a black saree on the red carpet of the Busan Film Festival, exuding cultural pride.

Mehta spoke of the Best Asian TV Series win at the Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT awards, saying, "Our attempt at bringing alive a story that gripped India has been received with so much love, well beyond our borders. This award bears testimony to the spirit of Jigna Vora. Without her baring her heart to us, we would not have a story. To my creative partner Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, the hard work of all those who worked behind the scenes, and the highly collaborative efforts of Netflix and Matchbox Shots."

He added, "I am happy for our exemplary team of actors and crew who have made this show what it is! I'm also happy that this cautionary tale of our times is getting this recognition. There could be no more crucial time to tell this urgent story of moral, ethical, personal and journalistic hubris."

'Scoop', created by Hansal Mehta, is a character-driven drama adapted from the book 'Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison' by Jigna Vora.

The series delves into the gripping journey of Jagruti Pathak, a crime journalist whose life takes a turn when she is charged with the murder of fellow journalist Jaideb Sen.

The show takes on a rollercoaster ride as Jagruti finds herself in a prison cell alongside the very individuals she once reported on. Apart from Karishma it also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani.

It flawlessly combines the intrigue of Mumbai's crime underworld with excellent direction, amazing cinematography, and an all-star cast.

Before 'Scoop', Tanna gained fame for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 8'. She was the first runner-up. She first came into the limelight with Balaji Telefilms' Hindi soap opera on Star Plus, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and was known for her fun character, Indu, in the show. In September 2013, she tasted her first commercial Bollywood success with her third film, 'Grand Masti'.