Here’s a look at stars who got a fresh start after they were offered compelling roles in web series. From Harman Baweja in Scoop to Chris Hemsworth in Extraction, these actors increased their reach by entering into the OTT space.
Chris Hemsworth: Hemsworth, renowned for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made his digital platform debut with the gripping action thriller 'Extraction'. Hemsworth shines as a relentless mercenary, embarking on a mission to rescue a drug lord's son, resulting in a thrilling battle for survival that left audiences craving more. Despite minor plot critiques, the film received widespread acclaim, paving the way for a potential sequel.
Harman Baweja: The actor made his debut with the 2008 release "Love Story 2050", directed by his father Harry Baweja, and charmed the audience with his dancing skills (and little else!), but he was dismissed by all as the poor man's Hrithik Roshan. Hansal Mehta's streaming series "Scoop", which sees a no-longer-chocolate-boy Harman back in action as Joint Commissioner of Police Harshvardhan Shroff (modelled after the late Mumbai top cop Himanshu Roy), has got rave reviews for his performance. The actor shines through in the series with his stellar performance and has certainly left the audience asking for more.
Sandra Bullock : Filmmaker Susanne Bier enlisted the talents of Sandra Bullock, renowned for her role in 'The Proposal', for the post-apocalyptic thriller 'Bird Box'. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Bullock's daring performance in this supernatural flick struck a chord with audiences. Embracing the digital platform, she delivered a stunning portrayal, showcasing one of her most challenging roles to date.
Amol Palekar: The senior actor who is known for his memorable roles in films such as "Gol Maal" and "Chhoti Si Baat", made quite an impression with the Prime Video series 'Farzi', where Shahid Kapoor plays the lead role. The show tells the story of an artist disillusioned by the income inequality in India after failing to keep his grandfather's revolutionary printing press in business. He decides to team up with his best friend to make counterfeit money. Palekar played the role of Shahid's grandfather in the series.
Drew Barrymore: From child actor to various entertainment platforms, Barrymore has continually delighted audiences. Be it television or the big screen, the actress has wowed viewers with her exceptional performances. Notably, in the popular streaming horror-comedy series 'Santa Clarita Diet', she portrays a unique and endearing zombie, garnering adoration from fans.
Madhuri Dixit Nene: The dhak-dhak star of the 1980s, who had been quite active on television, entered the streaming world with her show "The Fame Game" in which she played a female superstar. Madhuri received positive response from all over for her work in the show and for bringing out the themes of domestic abuse, familial conflicts, and dealing with teen sexuality.
Scarlett Johansson: A beloved Hollywood star, Johansson ventured into the digital realm with her notable performance in 'Marriage Story', a compelling drama focused on the intricacies of a couple's divorce. The film garnered numerous nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards and provided a poignant exploration of relationships in an emotional roller-coaster ride.
Juhi Chawla: The 1984 Miss India who had a dream run from the late 1980s to the early 2000s, especially opposite the then upcoming Shah Rukh Khan, has returned to the streaming medium and her fans can't thank her enough. After playing a jolly Punjabi widow in "Sharmaji Namkeen", the comedy drama headlined by Rishi Kapoor, Juhi made quite an impression with the web series 'Hush Hush' on Prime Video. The show presents how the lives of five women intersect in unexpected ways and what happens when their facade unravels.
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston: These longtime friends predating their acting careers, joined forces in the comedic thriller 'Murder Mystery'. With Sandler's impeccable comic timing and Aniston's on-screen brilliance, this dynamic duo captivated audiences with their remarkable chemistry. Portraying a couple in this entertaining gem, their enigmatic performances left viewers in awe.
Arun Govil: Arun played Lord Ram in the 1987-88 TV serial "Ramayana" and made his comeback with the period drama "Jubilee" on OTT. The actor plays the role of the owner of a theatre company in Karachi who bears the brunt of Partition and has to come to Bombay as a refugee. The actor received much appreciation for his work in the fictional series which followed the evolution of Hindi cinema in parallel with India gaining independence from colonial rule.
Arshad Warsi: As much as he has been loved on the big screen, Arshad has made the audience discover his talent all over again with his work on OTT. The actor has been getting rave reviews for his performance in the recently released second season of the streaming show "Asur". He clearly rules the series with his impeccable portrayal of a CBI officer in hot pursuit of a serial killer.
Sushmita Sen: The 1994 Miss Universe who had a good run in Bollywood in the late 1990s and early 2000s made her web debut with "Aarya" in which she plays the titular character of a smart woman who avenges the death of her husbands plotted by drug lords. The actress sent shockwaves owing to her terrific performance in the show. She has battled quite a few health issues, including the recent episode where she suffered a heart attack, there's no stopping her, for she has just wrapped up filming for the third season.
