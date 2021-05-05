Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: Instagram

A few hours after Bollywood actress and avid social media user Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account got permanently suspended over her ‘hateful conduct and abusive behaviour’ on May 4, fashion brands began distancing themselves from the film personality.

Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: Instagram

But Ranaut’s manager considers their boycott a way of gaining ‘mileage’ and has threatened to sue them for using the star’s images illegally to promote their brand.

Delhi-based designers Rimzim Dadu and Anand Bhushan were the first ones to declare that they are expunging any images of Ranaut wearing their clothes a part of an editorial shoot for a magazine.

Designer Anand Bhushan Image Credit: Twitter/AnandBhushan

“In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge never to be associated with her in any capacity in the future. We as a brand do not support hate speech,” tweeted designer Bhushan.

Another designer Dadu took to Instagram Stories to post a statement that read: “Never too late to do the right thing! We are removing all posts of past collaborations with Kangana Ranaut from our social channels and pledge to not engage in any future association with her.”

Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended following her series of hateful tweets on the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

But Ranaut’s sister, manager, and cheerleader Rangoli Chandel (whose account on Twitter was also permanently suspended following her hateful tweets) isn’t impressed. She lashed out at Bhushan, claiming that Ranaut’s images to promote their brand wasn’t sanctioned. She isn’t their brand ambassador and wearing their clothes for some random magazine photoshoot doesn’t mean that she is associated with them in any capacity.

Image Credit: INSTA/kanganaranaut

“This person Anand Bhushan is trying to get mileage on Kangana’s name. We are not associated with him in anyway we don’t even know him. Many influential handles are tagging him and dragging Kangana’s name with his name. Kangana charges crores for any brand endorsements but editorial shoots are not brand endorsements, neither we choose or select those clothes. Magazine editors pick those ensemble looks, this small-time designer is using India’s top actress name to promote himself,” said Chandel on her Instagram Story.

She also threatened to take legal action.

“I have decided to sue him. He will have to prove in the court how and where we had any endorsement with him now that he is claiming to disassociate himself ... See you in court,” said Chandel.

On May 4, Ranaut’s Twitter account was suspended following a series of controversial hate-filled tweets. The actor, who is an ardent supporter of BJP leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged him to tame the newly-elected West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while demanding President’s rule in the Indian state. Ranaut also called the elected leader unfavourable names and used words encouraging communal tensions. Her tweets sparked outrage.

Kangana Ranaut's blocked Twitter account Image Credit: Twitter/KanganaTeam

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy,” said the spokesperson for Twitter in a statement.

A variety of stars including Kubbra Sait have hailed Twitter’s decision to remove Ranaut’s account.