Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill has broken her social media silence to announce that she is releasing a new song in tribute to late star Sidharth Shukla.

Shukla died at the age of 40 due to a heart attack on September 2 in Mumbai. Gill was rumoured to be dating the star, however they had never acknowledged a romantic relationship.

Gill shared a touching poster of the track ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ (You Are Here), which she called her “heartfelt tribute” to Shukla. The song will release on October 29. The poster sees the two stars laughing together.

In the caption, Gill wrote: “Tu mera hai aur …………………… [you are mine] @realsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla”

On October 20, Shukla and Gill’s final music video ‘Habit’ was released.

The video featured visuals from the unfinished footage that Gill and her rumoured boyfriend Shukla had shot prior to the latter’s death.

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko Pravo Mukherjee, ‘Habit’ is an ode to Shukla, and it was previously titled ‘Adhura’.

He and Gill grew close to each other when they were in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Shukla later won that same season in 2020.

The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and ‘Dance Deewane 3’, along with featuring in music videos of ‘Bhula Dunga’ and ‘Shona Shona’.

Shukla’s sudden death shocked Bollywood, and the media coverage of the aftermath and the future infuriated his family and friends.

A distraught Gill was photographed as she attempted to reach the funeral while surrounded by mob.