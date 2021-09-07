Sidarth Shukla Image Credit: Instagram/RealSidarthShukla

Bollywood actor and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner Sidharth Shukla’s sudden death on September 2 unleashed a frenzy among his fans and the local media flocked to the actor’s home and his funeral.

Visuals of fans accosting Shukla’s grieving family even spurred many actors to call out the insensitive manner in which celebrity funerals have been documented. Now, his family — who were seen fighting their way into their own homes as they grappled with their loved one’s death — has put out a statement seeking privacy.

“Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve,” said Shukla’s family in their statement.

They also thanked the Mumbai Police force at shepherding them as the local press and distressed fans tried to get close to the family.

“A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti -The Shukla Family,” they wrote.

Shukla’s prayer meet will be held later today at 5pm and according to reports, his fans can join in virtually.

Actor Karenvir Bohra has shared an invite along with his post: “Let’s all come together today at 5pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organised by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brhamakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro.”

