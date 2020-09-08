While big stars in Bollywood are silent, producers such as Pritish Nandy give their take

Rhea Chakraborty arrives at NCB office for questioning in connection with the death by suicide case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, at Ballard Estate in Mumbai, Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Image Credit: PTI

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, who is yet to gain closure from her brother’s death in June, hailed Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, but a section in Bollywood warned that her arrest on September 8 does not prove that she murdered her boyfriend.

“God is with us,” tweeted Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

Actress Ankita Lokhande, the former girlfriend of Rajput, echoed those emotions and posted emojis supporting the development with a succinct tweet ‘Diii’ [sister].

Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB on Tuesday afternoon, but not all are convinced about Chakraborty’s alleged hand in her boyfriend’s death. Producer and filmmaker Pritish Nandy and Richa Chaddha have consistently questioned the hounding of Chakraborty.

"All charges against Rhea have failed. Murder? No evidence. Abetment to murder? She wasn’t there. Stealing Rs 15 crore? Sushant never got the money. What remains is drugs. None found on her. She’s ready for a test. Who was it for? Obvious, na?#justiceforSushant #JusticeForRhea," Nandy tweeted. "If you really want to find out what killed Sushant, go back to the original charges. Harassment, humiliation in public, bullying. There are people in Bollywood who constantly ridiculed him."

“One day the people will be shaken out of their sleepwalking because of a severe hunger pang ... no amount of noise diversion and headline management will save the day. I fear that day, when the hungry will take to the streets to dismantle this ‘Hunger Games’ society,” said Chaddha responding a Twitter user who underlined why Rhea Chakraborty is being witch-hunted.

'Sacred Games' actress Kubbra Sait tweeted: “May the universe give the parents of Rhea the strength through this devastating time. Arrested by NCB. Still not a murderer. #MediaCircus I wonder your conversations over your shaam ki chai [evening tea].”