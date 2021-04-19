Bollywood music composer Shravan Rathod, of Nadeem-Shravan fame, is currently in critical condition following complications stemming from a COVID-19 diagnosis.
According to news reports, the musician is currently on a ventilator in a Mumbai hospital and is receiving medical attention.
“Shravan Rathod is on ventilator support and his condition is critical. There is a bit of heart enlargement and his pumping has been affected. We are taking the necessary steps for the same. We have made a medical team of physicians, cardiologists, a diabetologist and an intensivist, all of who are overseeing his care,” Dr Kirti Bhushan, who is overseeing the musician’s care at the hospital, confirmed to Times of India.
Nadeem-Shravan were the biggest music composers for Bollywood films in the 90s, providing tunes to the soundtracks of several hit films, including ‘Aashiqui’ (1990), ‘Saajan’ (1991), ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’ (1993), ‘Raja Hindustani’ (1996), ‘Pardes’(1997) and many more.
Their last film was ‘Dosti: Friends Forever’ was in 2005 before the pair split.
India is currently grappling with a second wave of COVID-19 cases, with the country recording more than 275,000 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, its highest yet.
The second wave has swept through the Bollywood film industry, with yesterday Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh announcing they had tested positive. Before them, A-listers such as Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and many others also tested positive in the last few weeks.