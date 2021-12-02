Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Image Credit: PTI

Rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s alleged wedding have been rife. So far, it’s speculated that they will tie the knot on December 9 in Jaipur.

One other rumour had been that Kaif’s ‘Tiger’ co-star Salman Khan and his family — including his sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri — would be invited for the big day.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Image Credit: Supplied

However, Arpita has weighed in on this.

“We haven’t got any invite for the wedding,” she told India Today when asked about this.

One source says the Khan family aren’t invited but there’s no bad blood between the stars.

“No invites have been sent to the family. Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false,” the insider said, according Pinkvilla. “Salman has been very protective and fond of Katrina and has nothing but best wishes for the actress. She will be resuming the shoot for ‘Tiger 3’ post the wedding, and given how professional both the actors are, there won’t be any awkwardness.”

Court marriage

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Image Credit: Instagram.com/vickykaushal09 and Instagram.com/katrinakaif

Another rumour that has been doing the rounds is that Kaif and Kaushal will get married in a court ceremony before jetting off for a bigger celebration in Rajasthan.

“Katrina and Vicky will go in for a court marriage today or tomorrow in Mumbai attended by both their families,” Pinkvilla reported a source as saying. “If they do get married, it will be under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 (for inter-caste marriages, court marriage is conducted under the Special Marriage Act). The couple will have three witnesses to sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and formalise their wedding. After their court marriage, Vicky and Katrina are expected to fly to Rajasthan over the weekend with their family and friends for the wedding and other events.”

In earlier reports, it was claimed that auests attending wedding in Rajasthan would be given secret codes to keep the ceremony confidential.

The guests will be allowed entry into the wedding venue on the basis of the secret codes provided to them, sources said. The identity of the special guests attending the wedding will be kept confidential, hence the hotel has allotted codes instead of names to all the guests.

Kaif and Kaushal have been rumoured to be dating for a while now, but they’ve never made any comments about their relationship.