Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Image Credit: Instagram.com/vickykaushal09 and Instagram.com/katrinakaif

The rumoured wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has fans scratching their heads lately, what with a family member of the supposed groom denying the whole affair even as media reports the Bollywood couple has set a date for December.

Even as the alleged wedding date of December 9 draws near, a cousin of Kaushal has given an interview to Dainik Bhaskar, denying the whole story. Upasana Vohra quashed rumours of the wedding in an interview, saying it was all a media generated rumour.

“Reports about preparations to the wedding dates are all rumours being spread in the media. The marriage is not taking place. If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else. They are just temporary rumours. I had a talk with my brother recently. There is nothing like that. I don’t want to comment on this issue anymore, but the marriage is not taking place at the moment,” said Vohra.

Yet, even as Vohra’s story holds weight, entertainment portal Pinkvilla has quoted a source close to the actress saying the couple is definitely looking to get married on December 9 in Ranthambore with the Six Senses Fort Barwara being named as the property that has been booked for the nuptials.

The hotel story has also been posted by fashion account Diet Sabya, who quoted its source as an Instagram user who revealed via DM: “Katrina and Vicky are getting married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara outside Ranthambore next month. Our local safari guide told us. They’ve all been hired.”

Pinkvilla has gone a step further, revealing details from its source who said there was going to be an evening Hindu wedding with family members and close ones in attendance. The entertainment portal also reported that Kaif and Kaushal’s teams are busy booking the air tickets and managing accommodation for all the guests that will arrive for their big day.

Media reports further state that Kaif and Kaushal will have a court marriage in Mumbai before they set out for Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also quoted a supposed wedding guest who revealed further details of the upcoming ceremonies. “Katrina and Vicky’s wedding is expected to take place on December 9 while the engagement, mehndi [henna] and sangeet [music] ceremonies will take place on the 7th and 8th of December,” the source revealed, adding that the wedding will be a blend of the traditional and modern with the couple planning everything themselves.

Shashank Khaitan Image Credit: GN Archives

“Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, who has directed Vicky in the recently-concluded ‘Govinda Mera Naam’, is attending the wedding as part of the actor’s baraatis [groom’s party]. Karan Johar, a close friend of the couple will also be there. While directors Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar are expected to attend as part of Katrina’s entourage,” the source added.

Johar is also expected to choreograph the sangeet from Kaushal’s side, Khan, who is close to Kaif, will apparently do it from the actress’ side.

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaid and Karan Johar. Image Credit: Supplied

“Katrina’s close friends Arpita Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri will also attend the wedding but their brother Salman [Khan], who encouraged this relationship and wedding, may not be able to attend as he is in UAE for a show. Katrina’s buddy Ali Abbas Zafar is shooting in Dubai for his new project with Shahid Kapoor, so he may not be able to make it too for the wedding,” the source added.

The show the source is referring to is Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg- The tour reloaded’, which is set to take place on December 10 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Rumours mills have been in overdrive since late October, peaking when it was reported the couple had a Rrka ceremony [informal engagement] on Diwali at director Kabir Khan’s house. It was reportedly an intimate affair with only close family members by the couple’s side. Kaif mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Kaushal’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were present at the ceremony.

In October, Kaushal had also fuelled the speculation by saying he would “get engaged soon enough”. Refuting rumours of a roka ceremony having taken place, he had told the Times of India: “The news was circulated by your friends. I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right.”