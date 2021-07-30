After multiple delays and rescheduling, it seems that spy thriller ‘Bell Bottom’ has a new release date.
Akshay Kumar announced that his movie will hit theatres — not streaming — on August 19.
“Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN Date: August 19, 2021 Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom!” Kumar tweeted along with a motion picture with the cast of the movie.
The film’s release was pushed from April to July 27 due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.
The retro thriller is set in the 1980s and was largely shot in Glasgow, Scotland, amid the lockdown. The Ranjit M. Tewari’s directorial also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi.
Earlier in May, Kumar had addressed speculation that the movie would release around India’s Independence Day (August 15) alongside his other much-delayed film ‘Sooryavanshi’.
“I’m humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Bell Bottom’, and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love,” Kumar said in a statement at the time. “However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day. The producers of both films are working out the release dates and will make announcements at the right time.”
‘Sooryavanshi’ is an action thriller, the latest instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, which also includes ‘Singham’ and ‘Simmba’.