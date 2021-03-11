1 of 9
Each year, Maha Shivratri is celebrated all across India. Devotees observe by chanting prayers and remembering Lord Shiva. It is one of the major festivals in Hinduism and is meant to mark a remembrance of "overcoming darkness and ignorance. Bollywood celebs took to social media to share good wishes for their fans and prayers on the auspicious occasion.
Image Credit: Insta/imouniroy
Kangana Ranaut wrote a special greeting and also shared an old picture to go with it. The actress who is currently in New Delhi is known for being an avid social media user and often posts wishes and updates for her followers. Sharing a wish, Kangana wrote, "महाशिवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएँ #महाशिवरात्रि #Mahashivratri (Happy mahashivratri)"
Image Credit: twitter/@KanganaTeam
Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has a special message for his fans on Maha Shivratri. "Rather than forwarding Lord Shiva's images, celebrate Maha Shivratri by helping someone in need. Om Namah Shivaay," he wrote in his tweet. The actor has been praised for assisting numerous people right from the start of the pandemic. He has helped people return to their homes during the lockdown and even raised money for medical aid and educations.
Image Credit: Insta/sonu_sood
Mouni Roy shared pictures from her celebrations on her Instagram. Praying as she sits dressed in traditional outfits. the Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress, captioned the post: "My dreams desires destiny intertwined, my dawn to dusk, my one and only. Shiv-shiv."
Image Credit: Insta/imouniroy
Bollywood actor and producer Ajay Devgn posted a picture from his 2016 movie Shivaay where he is seen sporting a trishul tattoo on his back. Captioning the post with a Hindi Shloka, Ajay wished a Happy Mahashivratri with “Om Namah Shivaya”.
Image Credit: Insta/ajaydevgn
Actor and producer Akshay Kumar also wished his fans a happy Maha Shivratri and took the occasion to share the motion poster of his friend and colleague Ganesh Acharya’s motion poster for his upcoming movie, Dehati Disco
Image Credit: INSTA/akshaykumar
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared a photo of Lord Shiva and wrote, "Wishing you all a blessed Mahashivaratri #Shivratri #MahaShivaratri (sic)."
Image Credit: insta/mohanlal
Shruti Haasan also took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of Lord Shiva as she wished her followers a happy Maha Shivratri.
Image Credit: INSTA/shrutzhaasan
Kunal Kemmu updated some pictures of the Maha Shivratri puja held at his home, celebrating the day with his family and captioned it, “ॐ नमः शिवाय 🙏 May this auspicious festival fill your and your loved ones lives with love, good health and prosperity. Happy Maha Shivratri. Herath Mubarak! हर हर महादेव।
Image Credit: Insta/kunalkemmu