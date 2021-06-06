Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who got married to director Aditya Dhar in a low-profile wedding ceremony on June 4, has shared a string of feel-good images of her ‘Haldi’ ceremony, a significant ritual before an Indian wedding. In the pictures she’s seen looking blissful as one of her family members smear turmeric paste on her elated face.
Another image of her in a red sari, in which she looks like a simple, but happy bride has evoked roaring reactions from her colleagues.
Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Kangana Ranaut congratulated her for being a radiant bride.
“When you are rooted in your culture and tradition, it gives you strength and serenity which is rare like bliss,” wrote Ranaut on one of her images where Gautam is wearing a red sari and a shawl over her head. Khurrana, who made his acting debut with Gautam in ‘Vicky Donor’, felt she was giving of divine Hindu deity vibes.
On June 4, Bollywood fans woke up to the news of Gautam tying the knot with her ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ director Dhar. It was an intimate wedding with their family members alone, keeping in mind the pandemic in India.
The actress shared a string of pictures from her wedding and pre-wedding rituals and wrote: “’In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family.”