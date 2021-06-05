1 of 10
As we mark World Environment Day today, Bollywood stars come out to pay tribute to Mother Nature.
Kriti Sanon: Posting a series of images where Kriti Sanon appears to be ‘hanging out ’with wildlife, the actress wrote on Instagram: “It's not yours, nor is it mine. It's ours, so let’s protect it! Happy World Environment Day!”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/kritisanon
Shraddha Kapoor: Not posting anything dramatic like Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor kept it simple with an image of her pottering about with her plans. Her message: “Happy World Environment Day. Grateful for Mother Nature.” Indeed.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/shraddhakapoor
Sara Ali Khan: Posting a video where she’s standing at the banks of a stream, ‘Coolie No. 1’ star Sara Ali Khan wrote a special message on Instagram, saying: “Namaste Darshako [viewers] Happy World Environment Day. Thank you Mother Nature for the air we breathe, the water we drink, the land we live on and the life we lead. I really hope we can all have more gratitude, respect and appreciation for the planet we live on.”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/saraalikhan
Alia Bhatt: The talented actress posted a series of images being carefree on the beach, with the message: “We are all children of Mother Earth (happy environment day).”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/aliabhatt
Dia Mirza: The environmentalist and mother-to-be wrote a detailed message, marking the day. “The environment that we inhabit and share is not yours or mine alone. Every little deed towards a greener lifestyle goes a long way And every little choice that we make must be rooted in respecting the diversity of nature,” she wrote, adding: “I pledge to #LiveOrganic and be more mindful of our consumption and strike a balance between what's good for the environment and what's good for us. Because the greatest threat to our environment is the belief that someone else will save it.”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/diamirzaofficial
Madhuri Dixit Nene: The veteran Bollywood star also took an oath to do better, writing on Instagram: “It’s easy to take the beauty of our mother earth for granted. So today on #WorldEnvironmentDay let’s pledge to nurture nature for a better future.”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/madhuridixitnene
Parineeti Chopra: The ‘Sania’ star, who is currently on holiday somewhere near the Mediterranean Sea, posted a video of herself lying on the grass, adding: “Blessed that I can lie barefoot in the grass, hearing the trees rustle, in the ocean breeze ... #WorldEnvironmentDay #MediterraneanSea”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/parineetichopra
Ayushmann Khurrana: The Bollywood actor, who is soon to become an uncle with his brother expecting a baby, posted two images from a recent trip on Instagram, while adding: “On #WorldEnvironmentDay I would like to share these pictures which I took while shooting for ANEK in the North East of India. This road led us to Khasi Hills, and then a kilometre of trek to reach the shoot location where no 4 by 4 could attempt. Recently, a 100 million old fossils of sauropod dinosaurs were discovered at the same place. Our country has a lot of such untouched destinations. Let’s preserve this. It’s precious!”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/ayushmannk
Kangana Ranaut: The actress posted a picture of herself planting tree saplings, while adding: “How happy, calm and exuberant you feel is directly proportionate to how your relation is with the planet. If you feel unhappy, small or negative, it means you are failing to feel her, reciprocate to her love and grace. Wake up don’t hold yourself back, love her back. World Environemnt Day 2021”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/kanganaranaut