Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has been diagnosed with COVID-19, amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant across the world.
“Have tested positive for Covid today Have isolated myself at home and Request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested,” Azmi, 71, wrote on Instagram on February 1.
Prior to Azmi’s diagnosis, Indian celebrities such as Kajol, Chiranjeevi, Dulquer Salmaan and Fardeen Khan had tested positive.
Azmi got a flood of comments from the film industry hoping that she gets well soon.
“Take care. Get well soon,” designer Manish Malhotra said.
“Oh God, please stay away from JAVED Saab,” producer Boney Kapoor added, referring to Azmi’s husband, lyricist Javed Akthar.
Actress Soni Razdan commented: “Get well soon and hope you don’t have it bad. Lots of love.”
On the work front, Azmi will be seen next in the Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.