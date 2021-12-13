Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan Image Credit: Instagram.com/amuaroraofficial

It appears Kareena Kapoor Khan and best friend Amrita Arora are the latest celebrities in Bollywood to test positive for COVID-19.

The news was confirmed by Kapoor Khan's spokesperson who issued a statement to entertainment portal Pinkvilla. “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk.”

The spokesperson further added: “As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family.”

Several media reports quoted officials from Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) who also confirmed the news while asking people who have come in contact with the two celebrities to undergo an RT-PCR test.

New agency ANI also quoted a BMC official reprimanding the two celebrities in a tweet. "Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated COVID norms & attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR test," BMC was quoted in a tweet by ANI.

The ladies have often been pictured about town with their close friends. Most recently, the duo were pictured at a dinner party at Rhea Kapoor’s home, along with Malaika Arora, designer Masaba Gupta and Kapoor Khan’s manager Poonam Damania.

Kapoor Khan is mother to two young children, namely four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan and the 10-month-old Jeh Ali Khan.