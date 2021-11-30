Kangana Ranaut. Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has filed a First Information Report (FIR) after allegedly receiving death threats.

The threats apparently stem from the outspoken actress’ comments about the farmers’ protests in Punjab.

Ranaut took to Instagram to share a picture of the FIR copy that was filed in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana Ranaut. Image Credit: PTI

“Remembering the martyrs of the terrorist attack in Mumbai, I wrote that never forgive or forget the traitors,” Ranaut wrote in Hindi, according to ANI. “In this type of incident, the internal traitors of the country have a hand. The traitors never left a single opportunity to tarnish Mother India in the greed of money and sometimes in the greed of position and power and the traitors inside the country kept on helping the anti-national forces by conspiring. I am getting constant threats from disruptive forces on this very post of mine. A brother of Bathinda [a city in Punjab] has openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of this type of threats.”

She added, “I have registered an FIR with the police against the threats. I hope the Punjab government will also take action soon. The country is paramount for me, I am acceptable even if I have to sacrifice for this, but I am neither afraid nor will I ever be afraid, in the interest of the country, I will keep speaking openly against the traitors.”

Earlier, Ranaut raised the ire of many after she made comments about the Sikh community and the farmers’ protests in India. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President, had filed an FIR against the actress and demanded that her Padma Shri (India’s fourth highest civilian honour) be revoked.

On Twitter, Sirsa had said: “Kangana Ranaut and her sick mentality does not represent the spirit of India. She is spitting venom against a particular section of society and is spreading communal hatred.”

However, in her latest post, Ranaut claims she has “never said anything derogatory or hateful about any caste, religion, or group.”