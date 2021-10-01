Bollywood seems to be in overdrive, with many productions announcing their release dates ever since restrictions on cinemas in Maharastra lifted.
However, actress Kangana Ranaut has criticised this rush to get movies out.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, the actress wrote: “Dumb bollywoodias sleeping for months on end now suddenly announcing release dates as if people have nothing better to do than to watch their tacky films.”
Ranaut’s most recent movie was ‘Thalaivii’, a biopic based on late Tamil chief minister and actress J Jayalalithaa. When it released in early September, Ranaut had ranted against theatre owners for not screening her movie. She referenced the issue in her newest social media tirade.
“It’s a good time for people like us. We don’t get solo release, we don’t find enough screens,” she wrote. “And even if we do, we don’t get good shows. Big studios and mafia has full control over exhibitors and multiplexes. Only thing we rely on is good content, that’s how I have made it this far.”
Ranaut, known for movies such as ‘Queen’ and ‘Manikarnika’, also said that “this is a transformative time for the film industry, only good content will survive so actually it’s not a bad time at all. It’s time for social cleansing. Old empires will fall and new ones will arise.”
The 34-year-old actress has often slammed Bollywood and insiders, criticising their methods and nepotism. She has often gotten into trouble due to her outspoken nature, and is currently embroiled in a defamation battle with lyricist Javed Akhtar.