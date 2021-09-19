Kangana Ranaut, whose recent film ‘Thalaivii’ did not get a release in the multiplexes in Maharashtra, slammed the state government for not easing restrictions on theatre operations due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 outbreak in India. Maharashtra is one of the key markets for Bollywood films.
“Meanwhile Maharashtra government will keep theatres shut till film industry’s theatres culture completely disappears,” wrote Ranaut on her Instagram Story.
“There is a huge backlog of films to be released in theatres but complete lack of concern and strategy to bring producers, artists, distributors and theatres owners out of this plight can be seen in current state government’s indifferent attitude towards the film industry yet Bullywood decides to silently suffer but not question world’s best CM,” she added.
It’s not the first time that Ranaut has urged the Maharashtra government to ease restrictions on local cinemas. She’s one of the few voices to raise concerns about theatres being shut indefinitely.
In the run up to the release of her political biopic, Ranaut — who played the late six-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa — said in a video: “Cases in Maharashtra have declined. Requesting Maharashtra Government to #OpenUpCinemas in Maharashtra and save the dying film industry and theatres business.”
On the work front, Ranaut was recently signed up to play the Hindu mythological queen Sita. She will also feature in the action caper ‘Dhaakad’.