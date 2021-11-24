Sikh organisation had filed case against her for comments on farmers protest

Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was recently hit with a police complaint over alleged derogatory remarks, but she isn’t sweating the latest in the long line of cases filed against her.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President, lodged a complaint on Saturday and demanded that her Padma Shri (India’s fourth highest civilian honour) be revoked after the actress made comments about the Sikh community and the farmers protests in India.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut spotted at a wrap-up party of her upcoming movie ‘Tejas’, in Mumbai on November 13. Image Credit: ANI

However, Ranaut is taking it easy. The actress shared an Instagram story using an old picture of herself; in it, she’s dressed in a provocative outfit and is posing in a room full of old pictures and decor.

“Another day, another FIR. Just in case they come to arrest me. My mood at home,” she captioned the picture, seemingly unbothered by the uproar over her earlier offending Instagram posts.

The ‘Queen’ actress had taken to Instagram — since she’s banned on Twitter for making communal statements — and shared her views about the farmers protests that led to Indian Prime Minister repealing three controversial farm laws.

“Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today... But let’s not forget one woman... The only woman prime minister ne inn neechee crush kiya tha... [crushed them under her] No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitos at the cost of her own life...,” Ranaut wrote, referring to late Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Her post might even be a plug for her upcoming movie ‘Emergency’, where Ranaut plays Gandhi.

Sirsa, in a Twitter post, had said: “Kangana Ranaut and her sick mentality does not represent the spirit of India. She is spitting venom against a particular section of society and is spreading communal hatred.”