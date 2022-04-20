“Dear Husband, Thank you for being the greatest husband + to-be-dad a girl could ask for,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had ‘morning’ sickness, for camping out on the couch with me for weeks because it was the most comfy place for me to sleep, for immediately texting the doctor and taking me to mom’s house to put my legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making me feel bad, for always making sure I’m well fed, well hydrated and comfortable, for taking care of me and lastly for loving me through it all.