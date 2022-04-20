It’s a boy for South Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu!
According to reports, Kajal’s sister Nisha first revealed the news about the bundle of joy. Later, Kitchlu made the official announcement on his Instagram and mentioned that the child has been named Neil.
Nisha told Indian Express that Kajal had given birth to “an adorable boy” on the morning of April 19.
Sources also confirmed the same to IANS.
“The baby was born on Tuesday morning in a private hospital in Mumbai. Both the mother and the child are doing fine,” the source said.
Kajal and Kitchlu got married in October 2020 in a small private ceremony. They announced on New Year’s Day 2022 that they were expecting their first child together.
The ‘Hey Sinamika’ actress has shared regular updates about her pregnancy journey on social media. In a recent post, she praised her husband for his support.
“Dear Husband, Thank you for being the greatest husband + to-be-dad a girl could ask for,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had ‘morning’ sickness, for camping out on the couch with me for weeks because it was the most comfy place for me to sleep, for immediately texting the doctor and taking me to mom’s house to put my legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making me feel bad, for always making sure I’m well fed, well hydrated and comfortable, for taking care of me and lastly for loving me through it all.
She added: “Before our sweet baby comes, I want you to know how wonderful you are and that you will be an amazing father as well!”