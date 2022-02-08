'Singham' actor Kajal Aggarwal is enjoying every bit of her pregnancy, as seen in photos from her recent trip to Dubai giving her fans holiday goals.
Sharing her pregnancy glow on social media, featuring a lovely blue beach in the background, she captioned the photo: “The sun touching my face like the softest caress…” Fans of the actress showered their love and blessings on the mommy-to-be.
Speaking out against body-shaming online on Wednesday, the 'Drishyam' star wrote a note on her social media channels. Aggarwal shared pictures from her babymoon and revealed that she gets many body-shaming messages online, Her note requested everyone to be kind.
The actress has been updating her followers with some stunning images from her vacation.
After weeks of speculation, actress Aggarwal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu finally confirmed the news on New Year’s Day 2022 that the couple would soon welcome a baby into the fold. Since then the actress has been proudly flaunting her growing baby belly.
Meanwhile, on the work front the soon-to-be mother will be seen in the upcoming film 'Hey Sinamika!', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.