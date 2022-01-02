After weeks of speculation and hushed stories, actress Kajal Aggarwal’s husband has finally confirmed the news that the couple will soon welcome a baby into the fold.
Aggarwal, who’s a bona fide star in Tamil and Telugu cinema, along with a few Bollywood films to her name, is expecting her first child with husband, businessman Gautam Kitchlu. The news was confirmed by the latter through an Instagram post as the couple called in 2022.
Kitchlu posted a picture of Aggarwal on his social media feed with the message: “Here’s looking at you 2022,” while adding the expecting mother emoji to the post. The couple were wed in 2020 and their social media feeds are full of loved up images.
On the work front, Aggarwal has Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’ in the pipeline, which co-stars Telugu actor Ram Charan. Other films in the works include ‘Ghosty’, ‘Uma’ and ‘Hey Sinamika’.
In Bollywood, Aggarwal was last seen in Sanjay Gupta’s John Abraham-starrer drama ‘Mumbai Saga’.