Alia Bhatt is the latest Bollywood star to aim for success in the US after signing a contract with the William Morris Agency, Deadline reported.
The 28-year-old actress is known for starring in hit movies such as ‘Highway’, ‘Gully Boy’ and ‘Raazi’, playing a variety of characters with ease.
She’s also the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan.
Bhatt made her movie debut in the 2012 Karan Johar-directed romantic comedy ‘Student of the Year’, which was also the launch pad for Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.
Since then, Bhatt has won many accolades for her work including four Filmfare Awards, the most recent one being for her role as the feisty girlfriend of a street rapper in ‘Gully Boy’.
On the work front, the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed some of her projects but the actress has a number of interesting ones coming up in the future. She will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ (alongside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor) and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’. She will also be starring in and co-producing ‘Darlings’ via her Eternal Sunshine Productions banner.