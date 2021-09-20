Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who was accused of tax evasion after a four-day raid earlier this week in Mumbai, claims that “every rupee” in his foundation goes toward saving lives. It’s the first time he has tweeted about the allegations.
“You don’t always have to tell your side of the story. Time will,” tweeted Sood.
He also added a Hindu verse about difficult paths easing if it’s back by the collective goodwill of his fellow men.
“Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going,” added Sood.
The ‘Happy New Year’ star, who has been hailed for his humanitarian efforts during COVID-19 outbreak in India and as a major force in helping migrant labourers reach their villages by arranging transport from cities, also took a swipe at the Income Tax offici8als.
“I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service for the last four days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for life.”
According to reports, the timing of the raids seems suspicious and followed soon after the actor’s tie-up with Aam Aadmi Party for an education mentoring programme.
Sood’s tweets were lauded by AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
“More power to you Sonu ji. You are a hero to millions of Indians,” he tweeted.