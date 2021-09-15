Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s office in Mumbai is being surveyed by the Income Tax department in India, according to reports.
The IT department is surveying Sood’s properties to check if there has been any tampering of accounts. Six locations including companies related to Sood are under the scanner.
The tax survey has come days after the actor became the brand ambassador for the Delhi government’s mentor ship programme for school students.
During the pandemic, the 'Happy New Year' star was hailed as a real-life superhero on account of his humanitarian work involving thousands of migrant Indian labourers during the COVID-19 outbreak. But he told Gulf News that he harboured zero political ambitions.
“I have no interest in politics. I have been offered to join politics, but I am not even interested in it even one per cent. I am very happy being an actor. I am doing very well for myself in the acting profession. I am not going to join politics,” said Sood in an earlier interview with Gulf News.