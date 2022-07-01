Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘Shamshera’, has said in a new video that his work has been inspired by stars who came before him.
In the second episode of a three-video series titled ‘RK Tapes’, Kapoor talked about his favourite Hindi film heroes.
“I wanted to be Amitabh Bachchan. When I grew up, I wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan! Finally, I had to be Ranbir Kapoor,” he said.
He added: “By the time I grew up, these Hindi film heroes had become my real-life heroes. Everything I did, how I dressed, how I spoke, subconsciously in everything I did was inspired by my heroes. But strangely enough, when I became an actor, I wasn’t choosing the kind of films my heroes would choose. So I may have satisfied the actor in me, but when I look back at that 12-year-old, Hindi film hero obsessed Ranbir, I feel he still has to fulfil his dream.”
In the action adventure ‘Shamshera’, Kapoor play a dual role as a tribal warlord Shamshera and his son Balli. The film is set in the 1800s in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned by authoritarian general Shudh Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt).
The movie is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Karan Malhotra. It also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy and more. ‘Shamshera’ is set to release on July 22.