1 of 11
What's a celebrity wedding without a big, Bollywood party? Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had a low profile wedding ceremony shorn of Bollywood peers last week, but they have now made up on that front. On April 16th evening, Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora Khan, and Tara Sutaria were out in full force to attend the post-wedding reception party at Vastu residences in Mumbai. Here's a look at what went down.
Image Credit: Instagram/RanbirKapoorOnline3
2 of 11
Karisma Kapoor, who happens to be Ranbir's close cousin, made sure that she let her hair down with this new couple. She was the first few ones to post pictures from the night of revelry.
Image Credit: Instagram/KarismaKapoor
3 of 11
Trust Karan Johar to channel his inner-Liberace. Dressed in a glittering black jacket by designer Manish Malhotra, Johar arrived in true style. His giant dark glasses completed his party avatar. He seems mighty pleased with his look. Taking to social media, he wrote: "Bling Is King! Disco ball alert!". We couldn't agree more at his fashion analysis.
Image Credit: Instagram/KaranJohar
4 of 11
Alia Bhatt has a fierce gang of girlfriends who are always seen with her through thick and thin. So it's no surprise that her BFF and actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was a part of her shaadi squad. Here's a picture of the two letting their hair down last night. Akansha was also the select few friends to have attended Alia and Ranbir's intimate wedding at their own home in Mumbai last week.
Image Credit: Instagram/AkanshaRanjanKapoor
5 of 11
Going by the fashion on display last night, it looked like the theme of the wedding reception party was sparkle, gold, and black. Every guest wore variations of these three shades and texture. Check out Akansha's glittering and racy gown.
Image Credit: Instagram/Akansha Ranjan
6 of 11
Another person who seems to have enjoyed the wedding and the post-wedding parties is the groom's mother and actress Neetu Singh. She has been on a roll on social media updating her fans about what transpired last night. Her social media account is flooded with stories on her son's big day.
Image Credit: Instagram/Neetu54
7 of 11
It's no secret that Bollywood movie mogul Karan Johar, who launched Alia Bhatt into the world of films, is always the life of any movie party. Actress Neetu Singh has just confirmed what we already knew as she described him as the most fun person to hang out last night.
Image Credit: Instagram/Neetu54
8 of 11
The celebrity roll call was led by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, who came in separate cars to the party. Khan has worked with both Alia and Ranbir in movies including ‘Dear Zindagi’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.
Image Credit:
9 of 11
Other stars who turned up include Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. All guests religiously adhered to the dress code. Here's at Ranbir's sister Riddhima in a glittering black gown with a slit.
Image Credit: Instagram/RiddhimaKapoorSahniofficial
10 of 11
Bhatt and Kapoor got married on April 14 in a private ceremony attended by their close family and friends. The guest list did not exceed 60 persons. Unlike a big, fat Bollywood wedding filled with hundreds of guests and obscure relatives, this couple chose to marry in the most muted and classy style. Going by the images posted by the bride on her social media, the couple had chosen to get married in a closed but personal style.
Image Credit: Instagram/AliaBhatt
11 of 11
Bhatt,29, wore an ivory Sabyasachi Mukherji outfit with minimal make up, while Kapoor matched her outfit with an ivory tunic and multi-strand pearls. Many have lauded Bhatt’s bridal look and hailed her for not going over-the-top and garish on her wedding day.
Image Credit: Instagram