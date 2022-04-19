1 of 9
Alia Bhatt’s big day is done and dusted but the happy moments from her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor are still being celebrated. The actress’ friend Tanya Saha Gupta took to Instagram to share a string of feel-good and joyous pictures of Bhatt along with her girl gang — all dressed to perfection for the wedding that took place last week. “Lots of happy tears & belly aching laughs, celebrating my sweet sweet @aliaabhatt ‘s love story,” Gupta wrote in the caption. The above picture is from Alia’s wedding Mehendi ceremony, pre – wedding ritual where the bride, groom and close family and friends apply henna on their hands.
Image Credit: Insta/ tanya.sg
2 of 9
Here Ranbir Kapoor is pictured showering his love on one of Alia's bridesmaids and best friends, Tania. Alia is also pictured in a red traditional outfit, matching with husband Kapoor.
Image Credit: Insta/
3 of 9
Ranbir Kapoor was pictured happily posing with Bhatts’s bridesmaids' squad: Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor among others. Dressed in a traditional outfit, Kapoor looked happy and this can be seen throughout the photos that were released from the intimate wedding ceremony.
Image Credit: Insta/ tanya.sg
4 of 9
Weddings are stressful affairs but having your girl gang beside you can really help. Here's Bhatt's glammed up support system. Her team of besties ensure that the bride was stress-free and enjoyed the most significant day of her life.
Image Credit: Insta/tanya.sg
5 of 9
In one of the pictures posted by Alia's bestie Tanya, Ranbir is seen posing along with his bride's squad and he is holding a note that reads, “I, Ranbir, husband of Alia. I pledge to all the bridesmaids..”Ranbir and Alia fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukherji’s film Brahmastra. The newlyweds had intimate yet spectacular three day-wedding festivities which started on April 13 with a lovely Mehendi ceremony, followed by a dreamy wedding on April 14, and a star-studded wedding reception on April 15.
Image Credit: Insta/ tanya.sg
6 of 9
Alia Bhatt made for a fetching bride. The string of radiant pictures doing the rounds is proof that this wedding will be talked about for the longest time to come.
Image Credit: Insta/ tanya.sg
7 of 9
Cheerful Mood: The gorgeous bride with her friend Tanya on her wedding day.
Image Credit: Insta/tanya.sg
8 of 9
Mum Soni Razdan shared a emotional moment with Alia and son-in-law Ranbir: ‘’My heartbeats," she captioned the post.
Image Credit: Insta/ sonirazdan
9 of 9
They are an example of the modern-day working couple. Right after they got married, both were spotted getting back to their respective acting jobs. Earlier today, Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport heading for a film shoot, while Ranbir Kapoor was spotted near the T-series office to discuss his next film. It's clear that both are keen to swing back to work.
Image Credit: Insta/ sonirazdan