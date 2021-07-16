Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is gearing up to make his digital debut with the web series ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’, has stunned fans with a new hair cut.
Hairstylist Aalim Hakim posted pictures of Devgn’s fresh cut on Instagram with the caption: “Deadly Devgn sports a Dapper look @ajaydevgn Did this new haircut & beard for our one & only @ajaydevgn @ajaydevgn @aalimhakim.”
Actors who showered praise on Devgn included Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Maniesh Paul.
Hakim has a starry roster of clients and recently helped actor Arjun Rampal get a sleek new makeover for his role as the villain in the movie ‘Dhaakad’. Other Bollywood actors who’ve sat in Hakim’s salon chair include Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh.
Apart from ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’, Devgn will also be seen in ‘MayDay’, ‘Maidan’, ‘Thank God’, ‘Roar of RRR’ and ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’.