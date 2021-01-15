1 of 7
Bollywood stars have taken to social media to salute soldiers on Indian Army Day, held each year on January 15. Army Day is observed to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army — Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa. The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. Find out how stars have honoured the people who serve their country...
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan posted a collage on social media with the caption: On Army Day 15th January .. salute our brave-hearts, their sacrifice for our protection shall ever be honoured ... JAI HIND [long live India].”
“Respect and gratitude always for the selfless service and sacrifice of our heroes in uniform. #IndianArmyDay!” posted Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.
“Honouring the indomitable spirit of the heroes who risk their lives everyday for the well-being of our nation! Respect always! #IndianArmyDay,” actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote.
Actor Sanjay Dutt took a trip down memory lane by posting an old picture from the set of his 2003 war film ‘LOC: Kargil War’ on the occasion of Army Day. The picture showed Dutt with co-stars Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunil Shetty and Akkineki Nagarjuna. “Saluting the courage and bravery of our Indian Army who has always stood strong, even in the most unfavorable conditions,” he wrote. “We, as entertainers, can only try to portray your unparalleled commitment on the screens. #ArmyDay.”
Actor Akshay Kumar says he played a game of volleyball with soldiers. “Had the pleasure of meeting some of our bravehearts today to flag off a marathon on the occasion of #ArmyDay and what better way to warm up than a quick game of volleyball,” he tweeted along with a video clip.
Sidharth Malhotra had a heartfelt note for those in the line of duty: “To those who sacrifice their comfort, who never show the pain of leaving behind their families, and who are selflessly ALWAYS on duty... To our men, the Indian Army, I salute you. And your families who’s silent contribution for the country can never be forgotten...”
