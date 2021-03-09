1 of 7
Besides storyline, there are two things that decide how good a movie is: the director and the actor. When it’s a combo that works well, the content is genius. From director Rohit Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh to Salman Khan-Prabhudheva, here’s a look at some duos who are all set to make magic this year.
Image Credit: Insta/aliaabhatt
Bollywood actress Tapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap will work together for the third time, this time for 'Dobaara' with Kashyap as the director. They collaborated on Manmarziyaan in 2018, and Kashyap was a producer on Saand Ki Aankh in 2019.
Image Credit: Insta/anuragkashyap10
Following their collaboration on the hit film ‘Satyameva Jayate’ in 2018, Milap Zaveri and John Abraham will once again unite for ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’. Zaveri had earlier worked as a writer on 2011’s ‘Desi Boyz’ and 2016’s ‘Shootout at Wadala’, which starred Abraham.
Image Credit: Insta/milapzaveri
Director Ayan Mukerji’s foray into filmmaking was with 2009’s Ranbir Kapoor film ‘Wake Up Sid!’ They again worked together on hit 2013 movie ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. The duo will return for the big-budget action movie ‘Brahmastra’, that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
Image Credit: Insta/aliaabhatt
Bobby Deol reunites with filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan after eight years for upcoming film Penthouse. Their last film together was Players. Bobby has also starred in Abbas-Mustan films such as Soldier, Ajnabee, Humraaz, and Naqaab.
Image Credit: Insta/iambobbydeol
Ajay Devgn reunited with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi after 22 years!. The Singham actor has a significant role in the film. They last worked together in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.
Image Credit: Twitter/@bhansali_produc
Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan have collaborated for Radhe: Previously, the director-actor duo came together for the third instalment of the Dabangg film series and Wanted in 2009. The film is Salman's Eid release this year.
Image Credit: Insta/prabhudevaofficial