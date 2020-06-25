Actor got a tip from the star before he started his movie career

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is a huge fan of Aamir Khan’s work and that he learnt something from the star even before he stepped into Bollywood.

Khurrana shared that he purposely didn’t watch the original version of ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, which is a remake of the Tamil film ‘Kalyana Samayal Saadham’, because of the lesson he received from Khan.

“I did not watch the original and still haven’t seen the original! I guess that’s my method of going for a script. If someone offers me a remake, I don’t watch the original, I just read the script. Sometimes the humour, the essence, the emotions are lost in the translation and it happens more than often,” Khurrana said.

He added: “Also, I get quite inspired from an actor when I’m watching the original film. So, its difficult to bring my own thing to the screen. So, I just read the script and react to that.”

Khurrana said that he learnt this from Khan.

“I was an MTV presenter and I remember I was interviewing him for ‘Ghajini’. I asked him this question, ‘How is the film different from the original?’ He said, ‘I’ve not seen the original!’ I was really fascinated. He said he had read the script and it was great. So, I took that cue and I found that to be a great lesson!” he said.